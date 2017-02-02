Two new Plaistow developments approved

CGI of the Grange Road development Red Door Ventures

Two developments featuring a total of 86 homes are set to be built by Red Door Ventures.

Planning permission for the two Plaistow sites – on Grange Road and Doherty Road – was granted by Newham Council’s strategic development committee on Tuesday.

The largest, Grange Road, will feature 77 flats across two L-shaped blocks on the junction with Solent Rise.

The one, two and three-bedroom homes will be available for private rent, and the two buildings will be separated by a shared courtyard garden.

The Doherty Road site, currently vacant brownfield land that was previously occupied by garages, will see nine family homes built to be offered at an affordable rent.

Each of the five townhouses and four stacked maisonettes at the car-free development will have three bedrooms and have private gardens and terraces, along with secure cycle storage.

Kent Taylor, managing director for Red Door Ventures, said: “We are delighted that two key sites have been granted planning permission.

“With two developments already complete, and a third due to launch in Libra Road, Plaistow this spring, Grange Road and Doherty Road signify another stage in the growth of Red Door Ventures.”

The council-owned company launched in 2014 and aims to build at least 3,000 new homes to be rented out to Newham residents at market rent.

The latest sites have been designed by Karakusevic Carson Architects, and work is expected to begin at Grange Road in the spring.