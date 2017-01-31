Search

Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

07:00 31 January 2017

An artist's impression of Eastwick and Sweetwater developments.

Places for People/Balfour Beatty

Two new neighbourhoods within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have been given the go-ahead by planners.

Developers Places for People and Balfour Beatty Investments are behind the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park housing project

East Wick and Sweetwater will provide a high proportion of family accommodation, plus 3,000 sq m of nursery, retail and work space at the Stratford park.

Phase one of East Wick will provide over 300 homes, with a total of over 1,500 across the two neighbourhoods.

Developers Places for People and Balfour Beatty Investments said 37 per cent of these will be affordable while 35 pc will be aimed at private renters.

The development will sit on the western edge of the park, bordering the Lee Navigation canal plus the Hackney Wick and Fish Island areas.

A bird's eye view of the Eastwick and Sweetwater housing projectsA bird's eye view of the Eastwick and Sweetwater housing projects

Andrew Atkins, development director for East Wick and Sweetwater, said he hoped “to get the right mix of affordable homes, rented homes and open market sale homes as well as providing space to create jobs, learning and places for the community to enjoy”.

Work will start this year, with completion due in 2019.

