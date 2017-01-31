Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
07:00 31 January 2017
Places for People/Balfour Beatty
Two new neighbourhoods within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have been given the go-ahead by planners.
East Wick and Sweetwater will provide a high proportion of family accommodation, plus 3,000 sq m of nursery, retail and work space at the Stratford park.
Phase one of East Wick will provide over 300 homes, with a total of over 1,500 across the two neighbourhoods.
Developers Places for People and Balfour Beatty Investments said 37 per cent of these will be affordable while 35 pc will be aimed at private renters.
The development will sit on the western edge of the park, bordering the Lee Navigation canal plus the Hackney Wick and Fish Island areas.
Andrew Atkins, development director for East Wick and Sweetwater, said he hoped “to get the right mix of affordable homes, rented homes and open market sale homes as well as providing space to create jobs, learning and places for the community to enjoy”.
Work will start this year, with completion due in 2019.