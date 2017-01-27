Two more Tube strikes announced

Search

15:08 27 January 2017

Wanstead Underground station closed due to industrial action

Wanstead Underground station closed due to industrial action

Archant

London Underground workers are to stage two fresh strikes in a row over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, threatening more travel disruption.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 16 hours from 6pm on February 5 and for 15 hours from 10am on the 7th.

The action was called despite lengthy talks with LU under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, which have failed to break the deadlocked row.

The RMT and Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) staged a 24-hour strike earlier this month which crippled Tube services.

More to follow.

