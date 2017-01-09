Tube strike: Disruption ongoing

Commuters are facing huge disruption to their journeys today. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Passengers are facing ongoing disruption after Tube staff walked out for 24 hours last night.

There are currently no services at all on the District, Circle, Victoria, Hammersmith & City and Waterloo & City lines.

Piccadilly line services will still run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals, while there will be limited services in outer London.

Staff are protesting at 800 job cuts and the closure of ticket offices.

A special service is operating between North Acton and West Ruislip, Epping and Liverpool Street, Hainault and Liverpool Street via Newbury Park plus Hainault to Woodford on the Central line.

Limited services are operating on the Metropolitan, Bakerloo and Northern lines and from Stanmore to Baker Street on the Jubilee line.

TfL have planned to deploy an extra 100 buses on the day.

DLR, London Overground and National Rail routes are also expected to be much busier than usually.

TfL said it expected normal services to resume by the morning of Tuesday, January 10.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer at London Underground, said: “There is no need to strike. We had always intended to review staffing levels and have had constructive discussions with the unions.

“We agree that we need more staff in our stations and have already started to recruit 150 extra staff.

“This number is bound to increase as we work through the other areas that need to be addressed. Taking into account existing vacancies and natural turnover this means that around 500 staff will be recruited for stations this year. There will also be increased opportunities for promotion.

“All of this will ensure that our customers feel safe, fully supported and able to access the right assistance in our stations at all times. We encourage the unions to continue working with us on this process and we are available for talks at all times through the weekend in order to resolve this dispute.”

A good service is running on London Overground. Go to tfl.gov.uk.