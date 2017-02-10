Search

Advanced search

Tribute to cyclist killed close to Silvertown factory where he worked

18:24 10 February 2017

The scene of the collision (picture: Jay Stewart)

The scene of the collision (picture: Jay Stewart)

Jay Stewart

The boss of a cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry close to the Silvertown factory where he worked has paid tribute to him.

Comment
The scene of the collision in Silvertown (picture: Jay Stewart)The scene of the collision in Silvertown (picture: Jay Stewart)

Ben Wales, who worked at Tate and Lyle’s Plaistow Wharf sugar refinery, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Knights Road, where the factory is located, yesterday afternoon.

Craig Bennett, factory manager at Plaistow Wharf, said: “Ben was a valued member of our team since 2015.

“In that time he made a big impression on us all and was well loved by his colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with his young family. He will be sorely missed by us all.”

Ben, who was in his 30s, was the third cyclist to be killed in London in the space of jusr four days.

A woman died in hospital following a collision with a coach in Whitechapel during the Monday morning rush-hour. On the same day, another female cyclist died after a suspected hit-and-run in Edmonton.

Leon Daniels, TfL’s managing director of surface transport, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives on London’s roads this week.

“Any death or serious injury on our roads is one too many, and our priority is to eradicate them. We’re investing in safer cycle lanes and junctions, working with London boroughs to introduce more 20mph limits, looking to remove the most dangerous heavy goods vehicles from the capital’s roads by 2020 and continuing our road safety education and enforcement programmes.”

His comments were echoed by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who said his “thoughts are with their families and friends at this difficult time”.

He added: “As Mayor, I’m determined to make cycling safer and easier for all Londoners.”

Campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists are planning a protest outside the Treasury in central London tomorrow.

The “die-in” will see them call for 10 per cent of the government’s transport budget to be spent on pedestrian infrastructure by 2020.

Related articles

Keywords: Sadiq Khan TfL London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Tribute to cyclist killed close to Silvertown factory where he worked

18:24 Sophie Morton
The scene of the collision (picture: Jay Stewart)

The boss of a cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry close to the Silvertown factory where he worked has paid tribute to him.

Sadiq Khan

Poll: What is your favourite romantic movie?

17:14 Hayley Anderson
Pink roses. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Zak Hussein.

Did you melt a little when Johnny rescued Baby from the corner? Or fancied a kiss in the rain after watching Ryan Gosling in The Notebook?

‘Progress made’ in Woolwich Ferry negotiations

16:06 Sophie Morton
The woolwich ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

A second day of strike action on the Woolwich Ferry has been suspended to allow for negotiations.

London

Video: British Olympian visits Forest Gate school

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Lutalo Mohammad with students from Forest Gate Community School

European Taekwondo Champion and Great British olympian, Lutalo Muhammad, paid a special visit to Forest Gate Community School this morning.

Forest Gate

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Man shot in Forest Gate

Police are investigating the shooting

Man dies after falling down stairs at Canning Town tube station

Canning Town Tube Station

Cyclist killed following collision with lorry in Silvertown

The scene of the collision in Silvertown (picture: Jay Stewart)

Fears grow over minicab drivers’ behaviour for London City Airport’s neighbours

Cabbies serving London City Airport are causing problems for neighbours in and around Newland Street.

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now