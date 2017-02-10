Tribute to cyclist killed close to Silvertown factory where he worked

The scene of the collision (picture: Jay Stewart)

The boss of a cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry close to the Silvertown factory where he worked has paid tribute to him.

The scene of the collision in Silvertown (picture: Jay Stewart)

Ben Wales, who worked at Tate and Lyle’s Plaistow Wharf sugar refinery, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Knights Road, where the factory is located, yesterday afternoon.

Craig Bennett, factory manager at Plaistow Wharf, said: “Ben was a valued member of our team since 2015.

“In that time he made a big impression on us all and was well loved by his colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with his young family. He will be sorely missed by us all.”

Ben, who was in his 30s, was the third cyclist to be killed in London in the space of jusr four days.

A woman died in hospital following a collision with a coach in Whitechapel during the Monday morning rush-hour. On the same day, another female cyclist died after a suspected hit-and-run in Edmonton.

Leon Daniels, TfL’s managing director of surface transport, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives on London’s roads this week.

“Any death or serious injury on our roads is one too many, and our priority is to eradicate them. We’re investing in safer cycle lanes and junctions, working with London boroughs to introduce more 20mph limits, looking to remove the most dangerous heavy goods vehicles from the capital’s roads by 2020 and continuing our road safety education and enforcement programmes.”

His comments were echoed by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who said his “thoughts are with their families and friends at this difficult time”.

He added: “As Mayor, I’m determined to make cycling safer and easier for all Londoners.”

Campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists are planning a protest outside the Treasury in central London tomorrow.

The “die-in” will see them call for 10 per cent of the government’s transport budget to be spent on pedestrian infrastructure by 2020.