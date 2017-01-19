Trampoline park set for former East Ham theatre

A trampoline park is set to come to East Ham this spring Flip Out

A former theatre where The Beatles and Rolling Stones once performed is to be transformed into a £1.8m trampoline park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trampoline company Flip Out will open its tenth centre in the spring at East Ham’s Granada Theatre.

Until 2014 the Barking Road venue was used as a bingo hall. It is hoped the 33,000 sq ft park will create 80 jobs.

Flip Out’s managing director, Jon Inwards said: “We’re really excited about this. It’s our first duplex arena and will feature activities unique to East Ham.”