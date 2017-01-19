Trampoline park set for former East Ham theatre
Flip Out
A former theatre where The Beatles and Rolling Stones once performed is to be transformed into a £1.8m trampoline park.
Trampoline company Flip Out will open its tenth centre in the spring at East Ham’s Granada Theatre.
Until 2014 the Barking Road venue was used as a bingo hall. It is hoped the 33,000 sq ft park will create 80 jobs.
Flip Out’s managing director, Jon Inwards said: “We’re really excited about this. It’s our first duplex arena and will feature activities unique to East Ham.”