Traffic heavy in Beckton after Gallions Reach roundabout accident

An accident on the roundabout of Royal Docks Road, Beckton, has resulted in a road closure Archant

A man has been injured after his car went into railings on a roundabout this morning.

Police were called to Gallions Reach roundabout in Royal Docks Road, Beckton, at about 6.15am after reports of a crash.

The condition of the driver, a man in his thirties, is not yet known but is not thought to be serious.

Woolwich Manor Way is partially blocked and delays may be expected as a result.