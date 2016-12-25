Toy Appeal: Your generosity brings Christmas joy to thousands of Newham children

Thank you to everyone who donated to the Christmas Toy Appeal. Archant

Thanks to your generosity, thousands of children who would have otherwise gone without have woken up to Christmas presents this morning.

This year, the Community Links Christmas Toy Appeal collected 18,000 toys and presents, making sure 3,500 young people had a special Christmas Day.

This wouldn’t have been possible without the many kind donors featured in these pages, and the many more who have gone unsung.

Community Links life president and Toy Appeal co-founder Kevin Jenkins said: “It has been a really challenging year, but once again a wonderful and truly special mix of regular and new supporters including big and small businesses, schools, churches, clubs, associations and numerous individuals have given and enabled the appeal to reach our target of 18,000 gifts.

“On behalf of each child who will now be enjoying a Christmas stocking on Christmas morning because of your generosity - we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for giving and making the difference - thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Recorder news editor Sophie Morton added: “It’s great that once again we’ve been able to reach our target and help so many children.”

See next week’s Recorder for a thank you list of generous donors.