Toy Appeal: Take a bow for wonderful show of generosity

Brampton Primary School raised £562.58 for the appeal with their Christmas Jumper Day. Archant

Thousands of children and young people had a much brighter Christmas Day thanks to the generosity of donors in Newham and beyond.

There are far too many people to thank individually, but your money, gifts, time and effort are all deeply appreciated by everyone at Community Links and the Recorder.

To all the individuals who dropped off gifts or gave a cash donation, to all those who participated in our Wear a Christmas Jumper Day, put into a bucket collection, participated in our quiz night, rode a bike on the annual toy run or came along to the Deborah Day show: Thank you.

And last, but by no means least, thank you to all our drop- off centres and our brilliant volunteers at the toy warehouse.

Like every year, the 39th Toy Appeal has been a community effort to help less fortunate children at a time of year that is special for all children.

They, and we, appreciate all your amazing efforts.

A big thank you to all donors including, but by no means limited to:

• The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace

• Slaven Bilic and players at West Ham United FC

• Bershka

• Pull and Bear

• Clapton Ultras

• Everyone who has pledged support at the appeal’s Virgin Money Giving Page

• Bibliophile bookshop, Canning Town

• East Edge Sisters Women’s Institute

• The Fence Club

• The lovely couple in their eighties who brought in gifts but wish to remain anonymous

• Newham Super Choir

• GRA Newham Market

• Sir John Heron School, Curwen Primary School, Right Choice Insurance Brokers, Brampton Primary School, Newham Recorder, CVC Capital partners, Rosetta School, Portway School and all other schools and businesses who held a Christmas Jumper Day.

• All the bikers that took part in the toy run

• Newham Council and Sir Robin Wales

• Newham Bookshop

• Everyone who competed in the Toy Appeal quiz night, including winning team the Newham Blips.

• Asif Shakoor

• Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce

• Vinci Facilities

• Gallions Reach Tesco Extra

• Green Street Traders Association

• Network Rail staff

• The Society of London Ragamuffins

• Newham Rotary Club

• Newham Lions

• IOD Skips

• Thames Water

• Clarks Electrical

• Danimark

• Aspers Casino

• Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands Architects

• Port of London Authority

• Usborne Publishing

• Next

• Upsdales

• GMB Union

• Tate & Lyle Sugar

Special thanks goes to:

• Glyn Hopkin - for his continuing all-round support as the backbone of the Appeal.

• The Heart Giving Tree at Bluewater Shopping Centre - for their wonderful donation of toys, games and books for all ages.

• Mace Group - for their continuing support and once again a really amazing collection of toys with the London Legacy Development Corporation

• Byrne Brothers - for their continued all-round support.

• Rose Bennett - for once again knitting toys throughout the year of the Appeal.

• John Sisk and Son - for the lovely traditional wooden toys handmade by their apprentices in Ireland.

• Deborah Day and the Deborah Day Theatre School - for staging their three wonderful Christmas shows on behalf of the Appeal.

• Colin Grainger - our Toy Appeal co-founder and patron, whose annual sponsored swim raised a record-breaking £616 this year.

• Newham Challenge - for their fund-raising efforts on behalf of other less fortunate young people, which raised £329.47

A big thank you to the congregations and clergy at the following churches, who held special toy collection services:

• All Saints Church, Writtle, Essex

• St Saviour’s Curch, McDonald Road, Forest Gate

• All Saints Church, Abbotsford Road, Goodmayes

• St Nicholas’ Church, Kelvedon Hatch, Essex

• St Michael’s Church, Main Road, Gidea Park

• St John the Evangelist, The Green, Havering-atte-Bower

• St James’ Family Church Chase Cross Rd, Collier Row

• St. George and St. Ethelbert’s Church, East Ham, Burford Road

Thanks to the following for helping to throw wonderful Christmas parties for the children:

• Scrutton Estates

• William Hill Bookmakers

• Accor Hotels

• Shea Construction

• UKD