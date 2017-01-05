Search

Advanced search

Toy Appeal: Take a bow for wonderful show of generosity

07:00 05 January 2017

Brampton Primary School raised £562.58 for the appeal with their Christmas Jumper Day.

Brampton Primary School raised £562.58 for the appeal with their Christmas Jumper Day.

Archant

Thousands of children and young people had a much brighter Christmas Day thanks to the generosity of donors in Newham and beyond.

Comment

There are far too many people to thank individually, but your money, gifts, time and effort are all deeply appreciated by everyone at Community Links and the Recorder.

To all the individuals who dropped off gifts or gave a cash donation, to all those who participated in our Wear a Christmas Jumper Day, put into a bucket collection, participated in our quiz night, rode a bike on the annual toy run or came along to the Deborah Day show: Thank you.

And last, but by no means least, thank you to all our drop- off centres and our brilliant volunteers at the toy warehouse.

Like every year, the 39th Toy Appeal has been a community effort to help less fortunate children at a time of year that is special for all children.

They, and we, appreciate all your amazing efforts.

A big thank you to all donors including, but by no means limited to:

• The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace

• Slaven Bilic and players at West Ham United FC

• Bershka

• Pull and Bear

• Clapton Ultras

• Everyone who has pledged support at the appeal’s Virgin Money Giving Page

• Bibliophile bookshop, Canning Town

• East Edge Sisters Women’s Institute

• The Fence Club

• The lovely couple in their eighties who brought in gifts but wish to remain anonymous

• Newham Super Choir

• GRA Newham Market

• Sir John Heron School, Curwen Primary School, Right Choice Insurance Brokers, Brampton Primary School, Newham Recorder, CVC Capital partners, Rosetta School, Portway School and all other schools and businesses who held a Christmas Jumper Day.

• All the bikers that took part in the toy run

• Newham Council and Sir Robin Wales

• Newham Bookshop

• Everyone who competed in the Toy Appeal quiz night, including winning team the Newham Blips.

• Asif Shakoor

• Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce

• Vinci Facilities

• Gallions Reach Tesco Extra

• Green Street Traders Association

• Network Rail staff

• The Society of London Ragamuffins

• Newham Rotary Club

• Newham Lions

• IOD Skips

• Thames Water

• Clarks Electrical

• Danimark

• Aspers Casino

• Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands Architects

• Port of London Authority

• Usborne Publishing

• Next

• Upsdales

• GMB Union

• Tate & Lyle Sugar

Special thanks goes to:

• Glyn Hopkin - for his continuing all-round support as the backbone of the Appeal.

• The Heart Giving Tree at Bluewater Shopping Centre - for their wonderful donation of toys, games and books for all ages.

• Mace Group - for their continuing support and once again a really amazing collection of toys with the London Legacy Development Corporation

• Byrne Brothers - for their continued all-round support.

• Rose Bennett - for once again knitting toys throughout the year of the Appeal.

• John Sisk and Son - for the lovely traditional wooden toys handmade by their apprentices in Ireland.

• Deborah Day and the Deborah Day Theatre School - for staging their three wonderful Christmas shows on behalf of the Appeal.

• Colin Grainger - our Toy Appeal co-founder and patron, whose annual sponsored swim raised a record-breaking £616 this year.

• Newham Challenge - for their fund-raising efforts on behalf of other less fortunate young people, which raised £329.47

A big thank you to the congregations and clergy at the following churches, who held special toy collection services:

• All Saints Church, Writtle, Essex

• St Saviour’s Curch, McDonald Road, Forest Gate

• All Saints Church, Abbotsford Road, Goodmayes

• St Nicholas’ Church, Kelvedon Hatch, Essex

• St Michael’s Church, Main Road, Gidea Park

• St John the Evangelist, The Green, Havering-atte-Bower

• St James’ Family Church Chase Cross Rd, Collier Row

• St. George and St. Ethelbert’s Church, East Ham, Burford Road

Thanks to the following for helping to throw wonderful Christmas parties for the children:

• Scrutton Estates

• William Hill Bookmakers

• Accor Hotels

• Shea Construction

• UKD

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Newham Council Newham Chamber of Commerce London Legacy Development Corporation Forest Gate Tesco Ireland London Canning Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Newham residents told not to litter on ‘Fly-tipping Friday’

17:00 Kat Hopps
Fly-tipping has blighted a number streets across Newham

Waste experts have urged residents not to dump rubbish as councils prepare for the year’s busiest weekend for fly-tipping.

Aspiring teacher left ‘distressed’ after years of work

14:22 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Chloe Brown with her car before the break-in.

An aspiring teacher has been left devastated after a year and a half’s worth of university work was stolen from her car.

Elizabeth Olympic Park

Champion Ganda trial: Jury hear harrowing 999 call of moment teen is stabbed in the head twice

11:09 Ryan Tute
17-year-old Champion Ganda

A juror was brought to tears after a dramatic 999 call was played to the court of an eyewitness describing a teenager being stabbed to death.

UN Court

Teenager praised for challenging fly-tippers in East Ham

07:00 Kat Hopps
Yaseen Bux, former Young Mayor of Newham, with Sir Robin Wales

A former Young Mayor of Newham has been hailed a hero after tackling two fly-tippers who were dumping rubbish at night.

Newham council

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

East Ham road closed for crime scene after shots reported

Police were called to Park Avenue at 10pm last night. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell.

Teenager shot in head with BB gun on Manor Park bus

A London bus. Picture PA.

Biker left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after Upton Park crash

Emergency services cordoned off the junction following the crash. Picture: Sian Green

Spate of robberies near to Stratford’s Olympic Park investigated by police

Traffic is queuing on the A406 because of an earlier accident Picture: Met Police

Football fan dies after London Stadium heart attack

A Manchester United fan died of a heart attack at the London Stadium in Stratford last night
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now