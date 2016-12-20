Toy Appeal: Green Street Traders and MP make generous donations

Green Street traders, Lyn Brown, Community Links toy appeal Archant

A new association of Green Street shopkeepers met with Lyn Brown MP on Monday to celebrate collecting over 500 toys for the Appeal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The traders, who only came together a month ago, collected over £1000 worth of toys and gifts for children all over Newham.

After such an overwhelming response to their first project, they hope to double the number of toys next year, and in January, will be collecting donations for local foodbanks.

“As a newly formed association we feel very proud that the first project we’ve done as a community has been for such a great, well established cause, especially during the festive season,” said jeweller Jayant Raniga, whose shop has been trading on Green Street for 41 years.

“This all started from a chance conversation with a bunch of very good people at the beginning of December,” said Lyn Brown, MP for West Ham, who has herself made a £100 donation to the cause.

“I told them about the Christmas toy appeal and I wondered if they might be able to help a little.”

“Their response and generosity has been overwhelming. Many more children in Newham are going to wake up with a gift from Father Christmas this year because of their actions.

“I’m so grateful to them and everyone who does a little something to make someone else’s life just that little bit happier and easier.”

Toy Appeal founder Kevin Jenkins OBE, was also keen to thank them: “This was an absolutely wonderful effort from the Green Street traders. This will make a real difference to our disadvantaged children in our community.”