Toy Appeal: Academy stars raise the roof with fundraising showcase

Deborah Day Theatre School annual fundraiser.

Tiny dancers, singers and actors aged from three to 14 graced the stage at Brampton Manor Academy to raise money for the Toy Appeal in a Christmas spectacular.

The 120-strong cast of A Christmas Delight on December 11 even included five children who are currently appearing on stage in top West End shows such as Motown and Kinky Boots.

Deborah Day, of the Deborah Day Theatre School Trust said she was proud of all her performers, who raised £1,400 in ticket sales.

She said: “It’s a worthwhile cause, because there are so many children in our borough that just don’t have the things others do, and it’s nice to give back.“

If your child would like to be involved in next year’s Christmas spectacular, the theatre school is accepting new students aged three and up in the new year.