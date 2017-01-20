Search

Tina Moore role ‘felt like fate’ for actress Michelle Keegan

07:00 20 January 2017

Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) with wife Tina (Michelle Keegan) Picture. ITV Press Centre

Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) with wife Tina (Michelle Keegan) Picture. ITV Press Centre

ITV Press Centre

When England won the World Cup in July 1966, West Ham captain Bobby Moore became a national hero.

Michelle Keegan plays the role of Tina. Picture ITV Press CentreMichelle Keegan plays the role of Tina. Picture ITV Press Centre

Swept up by the media frenzy and the nation’s adoration, he and wife Tina became the original “golden” couple.

A three-part drama based on Tina’s memoirs is airing on ITV and tells the tale of an ordinary girl who falls for an ordinary boy only to be swept up in an extraordinary life. Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, who plays Tina, said she wanted to do the role justice.

“It was really daunting (meeting Tina), I’d seen pictures of her and had done some research but as soon as I saw her I thought ‘oh my God, it’s Tina Moore’,” she said

“I’m portraying her and I want to tell her story to the best of my ability. Tina shared a lot of stories and memories about their life together. It’s a real coincidence as I now live in Essex, close to Morlands (Bobby and Tina’s Chigwell house) so we had lots to talk about.”

Footballer Bobby MooreFootballer Bobby Moore

The first episode saw Barking-born Bobby, portrayed by Lorne MacFadyen, and Tina dancing the night away at the Ilford Palais where they first met, and shows the journey from young woman to wife and mother. The next episode airs this evening and Michelle said that viewers will identify with the footballer’s wife.

She said: “Being from Essex, Mark [Michelle’s husband, Towie star Mark Wright] told me what Bobby meant to people here, how he was regarded as one of the greatest defenders, what a legend he was and what he meant to football – to hear it first hand from Tina was unbelievable.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know a lot about Tina outside of Bobby. The first time I heard their story was when I watched the documentary, Bobby. A few weeks later I received the scripts so it felt like fate.”

Tina and Bobby airs on ITV at 9pm tonight. Catch up at itv.com

