Three Newham individuals named in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Kim Bromley-Derry has received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list 2017. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

Three people from the borough, including two high-ranking council officials, have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Forest Gate resident Saba Nasim has worked extensively with young people in the community Forest Gate resident Saba Nasim has worked extensively with young people in the community

Newham Council’s chief executive Kim Bromley-Derry has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his distinguished service to local government.

Meanwhile, Canning Town North councillor Clive Furness receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of his services to young people.

Saba Nasim, of Windsor Road, Forest Gate, was also listed as a BEM for her services to young people.

The 28-year-old coaches girls’ team the Redbridge Rangers and teaches a weekly cricket session at Wanstead Cricket Club.

Cllr Clive Furness has been awarded a BEM Cllr Clive Furness has been awarded a BEM

Speaking about his CBE, Mr Bromley-Derry said: “I have been privileged to have worked in a number of different roles in local government alongside so many exceptional people.

“It is humbling to be recognised in this way.”

The 53-year-old added that he was “immensely proud of the work and the progress” achieved by the council over the years.

A social worker by profession, Mr Bromley-Derry has been its chief executive since 2010, having previously been a practitioner and manager in children’s and social care services for various local authorities.

Under his stewardship, Newham was shortlisted as Council of the Year in the 2012/13 Local Government Chronicle awards and has been shortlisted in the same category for the 2016/17 award – to be announced in March.

He also received the Honorary Freedom of the City of London in November and is a board member of Newham College and the National College of Creative and Cultural Skills.

Cllr Furness has been a councillor since 1997, and has served as governor at a number of schools over the years.

He is also secretary of the Memorial Community Church, Plaistow, plus the founder, secretary and trustee of youth charity The Swift Centre next door.

In his 26 years there, he has helped run clubs and activities, including overseas aid missions.

The former employment barrister called the BEM a “great honour”.

He said: “I have pleasure in accepting the award not just for me, but also in recognition of the hard work and sacrifices that so many others, including my partner Jill, have made and continue to make to ensure young people are safe and healthy and have the best start in life.”

Mayor of Newham, Sir Robin Wales, congratulated both men on their awards.

He said: “Kim has given outstanding service to the residents of Newham over many years.

“He is an example of the very best that public service has to offer. This is a thoroughly deserved honour and we are delighted for him.”

The mayor said Cllr Furness’ BEM was “thoroughly deserved”.

“He has given outstanding service to the residents of Newham not just as a councillor but also over many years through his dedicated work in support of young people. We can all be delighted for him,” he said.