Search

Advanced search

Three Newham individuals named in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

22:30 30 December 2016

Kim Bromley-Derry has received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list 2017. Picture: Andrew Baker

Kim Bromley-Derry has received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list 2017. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

Three people from the borough, including two high-ranking council officials, have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Comment
Forest Gate resident Saba Nasim has worked extensively with young people in the communityForest Gate resident Saba Nasim has worked extensively with young people in the community

Newham Council’s chief executive Kim Bromley-Derry has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his distinguished service to local government.

Meanwhile, Canning Town North councillor Clive Furness receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of his services to young people.

Saba Nasim, of Windsor Road, Forest Gate, was also listed as a BEM for her services to young people.

The 28-year-old coaches girls’ team the Redbridge Rangers and teaches a weekly cricket session at Wanstead Cricket Club.

Cllr Clive Furness has been awarded a BEMCllr Clive Furness has been awarded a BEM

Speaking about his CBE, Mr Bromley-Derry said: “I have been privileged to have worked in a number of different roles in local government alongside so many exceptional people.

“It is humbling to be recognised in this way.”

The 53-year-old added that he was “immensely proud of the work and the progress” achieved by the council over the years.

A social worker by profession, Mr Bromley-Derry has been its chief executive since 2010, having previously been a practitioner and manager in children’s and social care services for various local authorities.

Under his stewardship, Newham was shortlisted as Council of the Year in the 2012/13 Local Government Chronicle awards and has been shortlisted in the same category for the 2016/17 award – to be announced in March.

He also received the Honorary Freedom of the City of London in November and is a board member of Newham College and the National College of Creative and Cultural Skills.

Cllr Furness has been a councillor since 1997, and has served as governor at a number of schools over the years.

He is also secretary of the Memorial Community Church, Plaistow, plus the founder, secretary and trustee of youth charity The Swift Centre next door.

In his 26 years there, he has helped run clubs and activities, including overseas aid missions.

The former employment barrister called the BEM a “great honour”.

He said: “I have pleasure in accepting the award not just for me, but also in recognition of the hard work and sacrifices that so many others, including my partner Jill, have made and continue to make to ensure young people are safe and healthy and have the best start in life.”

Mayor of Newham, Sir Robin Wales, congratulated both men on their awards.

He said: “Kim has given outstanding service to the residents of Newham over many years.

“He is an example of the very best that public service has to offer. This is a thoroughly deserved honour and we are delighted for him.”

The mayor said Cllr Furness’ BEM was “thoroughly deserved”.

“He has given outstanding service to the residents of Newham not just as a councillor but also over many years through his dedicated work in support of young people. We can all be delighted for him,” he said.

Keywords: Newham Council Newham College London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Three Newham individuals named in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Yesterday, 22:30 Kat Hopps
Kim Bromley-Derry has received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list 2017. Picture: Andrew Baker

Three people from the borough, including two high-ranking council officials, have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Newham Council

Stratford fire traps families

Yesterday, 17:36 Jon King
Istiak Ahmed was trapped by the fire along with his wife and three children.

Families fleeing from a fire at a block of flats have described how they feared for their lives after becoming trapped by flames.

Fog causes continued misery for London City Airport passengers

Yesterday, 14:19 Kat Hopps
Hundreds of passengers have been affected by cancelled flights at City Airport over the past few days.

Another day of thick fog has caused travel chaos for passengers travelling in and out of London City Airport.

Five people rescued by firefighters in Stratford flats blaze

Yesterday, 12:03 Kat Hopps
Fire crews rescued five people in the flat in Great Eastern Road, Stratford. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have saved two adults and three young children from a burning block of flats.

London Ambulance Service

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Canning Town animal charity rescues another abandoned cat

The cat was found by a couple out walking their dog near Dames Road.

Beckton school chef takes on London cooks in national competition

School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now