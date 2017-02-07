Theatre Royal Stratford East’s artistic director steps down

Kerry Michael Archant

Theatre Royal Stratford East’s artistic director is set to step down from his role at the end of the year.

Kerry Michael, who has worked in the role for more than 12 years, has decided to end his time at the theatre and will announce his future plans soon.

He will continue working as usual, but the theatre will be searching for Kerry’s replacement, before he leaves.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this job is supporting the next wave of artists and staff, so it’s important I give someone else the opportunity to have one of the best jobs in British Theatre.

“We, as a company, are in a healthy, ambitious place, so now feels the right time to step aside,”

“It’s been a total privilege to lead this theatre for over twelve years and play a part in its history and vision.” Kerry explained.