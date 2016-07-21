Search

The force is strong as Star Wars Celebration Europe takes over ExCeL

11:59 21 July 2016

Dai Evans at the Star Wars convention at ExCel London in Newham

Dai Evans at the Star Wars convention at ExCel London in Newham

Archant

Quite recently, in an exhibition centre not so far away, thousands of Star Wars fans from across the galaxy came together to celebrate the franchise.

Star Wars Celebration Europe

Billed as the ultimate fan experience, the Star Wars Celebration Europe saw stormtroopers, droids and Jedi masters take over the ExCel from Friday until Sunday.

Technician Albert Mory, 31, jetted in all the way from California to attend the event, dressed as Figrin D’an, leader of the Cantina band.

“It’s a truly great celebration,” he said. “It’s really nice to see so many people coming together and having fun in the name of Star Wars.”

Jess and Patrick Agnes with their two children at the Star Wars convention at ExCel London in Newham

Featuring everything from R2-D2 builders’ clubs to inter-galatic tattoo parlours, the convention also featured an array of sci-fi royalty including Luke Skwalker himself Mark Hamill, Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher and Anthony Daniels, who has portrayed C-3PO in every single film in the franchise.

The British-Canadian Stubbington family, Ian, 47, Anam, 42, Fay, 12, and Lily, eight, dressed as a Tusken, Jedi master Shaak Ti, Mandalorian warrior Sabine and a Jawa, respectively.

“It’s great fun, but to a point,” said Ian, who currently lives in Barcelona.

“We can take a lot more punishment than the kids. We take lots of rests.”

Pascale Mairet makes bespoke Star Wars costumes and celebrated her 51st birthday at the event with her daughter Valentine, 23, both from The Hague in The Netherlands.

“The best thing about the Star Wars Celebration is the fans,” she said. “I’ve wanted to meet my customers for a number of years and this is the perfect opportunity.”

