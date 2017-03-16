Take part in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park fun run on Mother’s Day

Two runners pass by the London Stadium on their run. Picture: Brad Inglis © Brad Inglis

Runners of all ages and abilities are being urged to do their bit in the fight against heart disease this Mother’s Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park run is organised in aid of the British Heart Foundation. Picture: Brad Inglis The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park run is organised in aid of the British Heart Foundation. Picture: Brad Inglis

Organisers of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) Run are asking people to walk or run a 5k or 10k on Sunday, March 26.

More than 1,000 participants have already signed up. To celebrate Mother’s Day, a small gift will be offered to all the mums who are taking part or spectating.

Leanne Postlethwaite, fundraising event manager at the BHF, said: “Challenging yourself to the QEOP is a fantastic way to support the nation’s heart charity, save lives and improve your own heart health at the same time.

“By taking on this exciting challenge, every step you take will be helping bring us closer to beating heart disease for good.

“Our research has already helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years, but there is still so much more to be done.

Last year’s event raised more than £70,000 for the charity which is dedicated to preventing, diagnosing and treating heart and circulatory disease.

To sign up or find out more, visit bhf.org.uk/olympicparkrun