Take a ramble through the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

15:00 01 January 2017

People walking past daffodils in bloom in front of the ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

People walking past daffodils in bloom in front of the ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

PA Archive/PA Images

A host of free volunteer-led walks through the Lee Valley, including Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, are to be held in 2017.

Visitors are being invited to explore the area in 50 guided walks to mark Lee Valley Regional Park Authority’s 50th anniversary.

Six of the rambles will run through Newham, with three alternative routes on offer.

The first of these is the Three Mills to Olympic Park Loop, on Sunday, January 15, repeated on September 24.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Tour will be on March 26 and July 16 while the Bow Creek and East India Dock Basin explorer is being held on May 14 and August 27.

Heritage site Three Mills, which houses one of the four remaining tidal mills in Britain, will be one of the cultural sites on show.

The famous docks of the East End will be another.

The full list of walks will enable ramblers to peruse the north and south of the 26-mile, 10,000-acre Lee Valley park, much of which was once a derelict wasteland.

They will be led by its rangers and a team of volunteers.

Shaun Dawson, chief executive of Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, said: “This is the perfect way to mark the park’s golden anniversary and share the best of the region with visitors.

“Walking is a simple, rewarding activity for everyone, regardless of their age, fitness or where they live – best of all our commemorative walks are free, allowing anyone to join our guides on the weekend sessions.”

Dogs on a lead are welcome. For full information, including times and routes, visit the What’s On page at visitleevalley.org.uk

