Search

Advanced search

Street artist transforms Stratford cafe wall

PUBLISHED: 12:45 22 March 2017 | UPDATED: 12:45 22 March 2017

Dan in front of his artwork in Pittsburgh, USA. Picture: Timothy Cox Photography

Dan in front of his artwork in Pittsburgh, USA. Picture: Timothy Cox Photography

Archant

Visitors to a cafe would be forgiven for thinking they were entering another world after the completion of a piece of futuristic street art.

Comment
Artist Dan Kitchener has painted the sides of a cafe in Stratford as part of a project to create more street art on Newham's streets.Artist Dan Kitchener has painted the sides of a cafe in Stratford as part of a project to create more street art on Newham's streets.

The Bow Cafe in Stratford has been transformed by a Bladerunner inspired artwork which covers a 75 feet by 35 feet brick wall.

Street artist and illustrator Dan Kitchener, who used spray paints to create the scene of a future port city, said: “I’m really, really happy with it.

“It’s been a long process. There’s an adrenalin rush when doing it, but afterwards there’s a strange calm.”

Dan worked up to 10 hours non-stop over three days to create the piece - named Sky City - using a cherry picker to reach the top of the Ferns Road cafe opposite Stratford fire station.

“It’s been great. People came down from the tower block nearby and said they loved it.

“It’s exactly how I wanted it,” added Dan, whose talent has taken him around the world and led to work on concert animations for Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris and Lenny Kravitz.

Featuring Japanese dancer and acrobat Ayumi Lanoire, Dan, 42, began by sketching his design onto the resurfaced wall.

“I do a digital design first, but it often changes when I get to the wall. Painting with spray paint gives you that flexibility. It all came together really quickly,” he said.

But it took six-months before Dan could start with a suitable location and permission from Newham Council to get first.

“There was a lot of hard work that went into it,” said Vik Taak from Newham Council, who masterminded the project after being inspired by public art in Brick Lane and Shoreditch.

“I liked the vibe and wanted to bring it to Newham,” said Vik, who raised the money for the Ferns Road project himself, getting donations from companies including Tando, Travis Perkins, FineFair, A1 Drains and Fenton M Ltd.

“I would love it if I can make people smile when they walk past. We’re turning heads in a positive way,” he said.

A photographer himself, Plaistow-born Vik’s next project is to create a space for home grown artists to express themselves.

“I’ve not forgotten about our home-grown talent. In due course I hope to have a venue where people will be able to express themselves,” he said.

Although there are two further projects in the pipeline, the 39-year-old project officer is keeping his plans under wraps.

“Watch this space,” he said.

Related articles

Keywords: Newham Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

West Ham police officers praised for Dagenham fire rescue

06:30 Sophie Morton

Three British Transport Police officers who evacuated residents from a house fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning have been recognised for their “self-sacrifice and courage”.

British Transport Police

Canning Town station reopens after security alert

Yesterday, 18:50 Phoebe Cooke

A busy DLR station was evacuated after a security alert this evening.

British Transport Police

London City Airport promises ‘more visible’ police presence after Westminster terror attack

Yesterday, 17:40 Phoebe Cooke

Security is being stepped up at London City Airport in the wake of a terror attack outside Parliament this afternoon.

Live: Police officer one of five people killed in Westminster terrorist attack

Yesterday, 16:37 Press Association

A policeman is one of five people to have been killed in a major terrorist incident at the Houses of Parliament.

Victoria

Live

Police officer one of five people killed in Westminster terrorist attack

Yesterday, 16:37

A policeman is one of five people to have been killed in a major terrorist incident at the Houses of Parliament.

View Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

‘High risk’ 10-year-old Ronnie Hill found safe and well

Newham revealed as acid attack hotspot

NewVIc student David Adegbite ‘murdered’ with bullet to the head

NewVIc student, 18, is shot dead in Barking

Appeal to find killer of Adam Regis, 15, in Plaistow on the 10th anniversary of his death

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now