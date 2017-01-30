Search

Stratford teacher ‘absolutely’ loves being able to influence children’s lives

07:00 30 January 2017

Teacher and coach, Aaron Senior, with his under-16s team

Archant

Science teacher and basketball coach, Aaron Senior, loves playing a part on influencing children’s lives.

When he’s not busy marking work, the 26-year-old is being a role model or helping youngsters improve their skills in science and basketball.

Aaron, of Stratford, who is currently head of year nine at St Bonaventure’s, hopes to keep bringing success and a big achievement rate to all his students and players.

“I absolutely love it, but it keeps me very occupied.

“Being able to influence children’s lifes and being a role model, is a great sense of pride.

“Teaching them to achieve things on a larger scale is the most important thing too me.” He explained.

The former Rokeby Secondary School student also helps out coaching the Under 16’s basketball team at Youngbloods Basketball Club in his spare time.

“I have known Caroline for quiet some time, she used to coach me so I wanted to get involved and help out.

“It was great to put Newham basketball back on the map again as they’d been off the map for quiet a while.”

Aaron has helped lead his team to finals and has also helped St Bonaventure’s school team land four national school titles over the years.

“The main thing I really get out of it, is seeing lots of the boys I have helped out in the past coming along to help some of the youngsters out.”

He has been working at the school, in Boleyn Road, Forest Gate for more than 10 years, but originally started helping out with the Basketball team, before having his role expanded to teaching Science.

“They’ve really supported me and developed my career since I started helping out at 16.

“Stephen Orireti, who is a maths teacher and coach, we both started as coaches but we really have developed massive roles over the years.” Aaron said.

Aaron is also keen to spread a message of “balance” and making sure all of the children know it’s important and exactly how to balance academics and sports.

Keywords: Forest Gate

