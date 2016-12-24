Stratford’s East Villagers give generously

The Met police support thousands of children in care each year by collecting and delivering presents. Archant

People living in the area, described as “London’s hippest postcode”, donated hundreds of presents in a winter appeal.

In total, 250 presents were collected, wrapped and given to children living in the borough by people living in East Village, the area originally built for the athletes competing in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Organised by the Met Police, this is the second successful year of the appeal, also known as the Christmas Tree Project.

Neil Young, chief executive officer for Get Living London, which manages the village, said: “We are so pleased to have supported the project and have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community here.

“It is fantastic to know that children in need from the area have received the presents and the difference this had made to their Christmas.”