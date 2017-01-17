Stratford East Singers play sell-out show

Byron Gold and Natasha Cox perform on stage with the Stratford East Singers (SES) Archant

A host of talented performers hit all the right notes when they took to the stage for An Evening with Stratford East Singers.

SES Acapella, led by Byron Gold, got to the finals of BBC 2 series The Naked Choir SES Acapella, led by Byron Gold, got to the finals of BBC 2 series The Naked Choir

Singers from three choirs, led by musical director Byron Gold, sang a medley of pop and soul classics in front of an audience of 500 people at Theatre Royal Stratford East on Sunday evening.

Choirs Stratford East Singers and SES Acapella were joined by newcomer House Harmony, which is made up of 15 residents from Genesis, East Thames and L&Q housing assocations.

SES Acapella came third in BBC 2 series The Naked Choir in 2015.