Stephen Timms and Lyn Brown to vote against Brexit bill after final Commons debate

Lyn Brown and Stephen Timms Archant

Two Newham MPs will vote against triggering Article 50 this evening as it reaches its final hearing in the Commons.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown and East Ham MP Stephen Timms said they will vote against the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) at the third reading of the bill, which is expected to take place at 8pm.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has ordered all party MPs to back the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill but some are expected to join their Newham counterparts in rebelling.

Ms Brown told the Recorder: “This Tory Brexit will take us out of the single market, the customs union, and will reduce living standards in West Ham. I cannot in good conscience vote any other way.’

Mr Timms said: “I shall be voting against the third reading of the bill. Before that, I shall be voting for the new clause to guarantee EU nationals’ residence rights.”

The government has already seen off eight suggested amendments to the Article 50 bill, including giving MPs a veto on the final deal the UK has with the EU.