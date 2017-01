Stabbing in Forest Gate leaves teenager with head injury

Police were called to Upton Lane in Forest Gate at 3.20pm to reports of a stabbing.

At the junction with Skelton Road they found a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries to his head and hand.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.