Sociable Stratford knitting group appeals for newcomers

Do you enjoy telling a good yarn while getting creative?

Then why not consider joining members of a Stratford knitting group who are seeking newcomers of all ages and abilities.

Justine Rose, co-founder of the E20 Knit and Natter group, says the creative hobby “is positive and wonderful in so many ways”.

“It is really good for your mental health,” she said. “It is very meditative because it is repetitive yet it uses your brain at the same time.”

E20 Knit and Natter currently meets on the first Tuesday of the month at Sigorelli’s cafe in East Village but they are hoping to add more sessions soon.

People can work on their own projects or on charity knit projects, the latest of which has been to knit squares into blankets and warm woollens for refugees in Greece.

The current project involves knitting “twiddle cuffs” or knitted cuffs that dementia patients can wear during a hospital stay in order to keep their hands occupied, in turn reducing their anxiety.

To get involved, search E20 Knit & Natter Group on Facebook.