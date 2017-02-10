Shared ownership development launches in Stratford

The Stratford Boradway development East Thames

A shared ownership development offering 35 homes in the centre of Stratford has launched.

East Thames’ Stratford Broadway development features a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments, each with a private balcony.

It will be linked to the housing association’s existing Stratosphere development by a reception area, with residents able to access a private gym and communal roof top terrace.

The shared ownership initiative is aimed at aspiring homeowners seeking to get on the property ladder but unable to do so.

It allows them to purchase a percentage of their home that they can afford, which must be at least 30 per cent, and pay a subsidised rent on the remainder.

They can increase their share at any time until they own it outright.

Tony Harker, East Thames’ director of sales & marketing, said: “Due to the success of our previous developments in the area, East Thames has launched another site in Stratford.

“Since the 2012 Olympics, the area has gone from strength to strength, seeing a lot of regeneration and in turn bringing even more interest to the area.

“The affordability of shared ownership at Stratford Broadway is ideal for buyers struggling to get on the property ladder in London.”

Prices for a one bedroom apartment start from £112,500 for a 30pc share.

Visit east-thames.co.uk for more or to register an interest.