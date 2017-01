Severe delays on A13 up to Canning Town Flyover

Commuters are experiencing heavy traffic on the A13 Westbound this morning. chat9780

There are severe delays between the Wennington Interchange and the Canning Town Flyover resulting in queuing traffic.

A broken down vehicle on Newham Way has resulted in one lane being blocked but traffic is still flowing.