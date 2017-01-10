Search

Service returns to normal after 24 hour Tube strike

07:54 10 January 2017

The strike ended yesterday at 6pm Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Normal services restarted today following yesterday’s strike.

Comment

Transport for London report that nearly 70 per cent of stations opened during the action by members of the RMT and TSSA transport unions, but admitted travellers experienced “substantial disruption”.

TfL claimed it had “kept as much of the network running” during the 24 hour strike.

But in a statement released yesterday RMT general secretary Mick Cash warned TfL to stop peddling “dangerous lies”.

“They should stop peddling their fantasy world of services that are operating when the truth is that London is on an almost total shutdown,” he said.

“They should cut out this lethal nonsense and get their top London Undergound bosses back round the negotiating table with a serious set of proposals to settle this dispute.”

The dispute centres around the ticket office closures completed early last year.

London TravelWatch’s independent review of the closures, commissioned by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, found that steps need to be taken to make sure passengers get the service they need.

Following the report TfL started to recruit 200 extra staff and promises to employ an extra 600 in total this year.

Chief operating officer for London Underground Steve Griffiths said: “I thank customers for the patience they showed during the unnecessary strike, and encourage the unions to continue talking with us to resolve the dispute.

“We had always intended to review staffing levels and have had constructive discussions with the unions.”

However, in a statement released yesterday TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: ““London Underground may tell you they are offering 600 jobs this year, but the Tube sheds 400 jobs a year.

“In reality the offer is just 200 and whilst it’s a step in the right direction, 200 jobs cannot plug the gaping hole that’s been left in the system by devastating Tory attacks on TfL’s budget.”

Keywords: London

