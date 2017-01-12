Search

Second Tube strike could take place on February 6

14:19 12 January 2017

A second Tube strike could take place on February 6 Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

A second Tube strike could take place on February 6 Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Tube workers could stage a second walkout this year on February 6 as part of a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has today announced its members may strike unless the issue is resolved.

A walkout on Monday saw a meltdown on the London Underground (LU) network creating travel

The announcement by RMT came minutes after the conciliation service said fresh talks will be held to try to resolve the row.

Acas announced that LU has agreed to attend a meeting on Monday with the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), whose members went on strike earlier this week, crippling Tube services and leading to travel disruption in the capital on the first full day back to work on Monday.

Talks were held at Acas last week and into the weekend but ended without agreement.

The unions are campaigning to have jobs reinstated and ticket offices reopened, saying cuts agreed by former London mayor Boris Johnson have gone too far.

