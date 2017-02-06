Search

Royal Victoria Docks photographer wins competition

17:22 06 February 2017

Jorges Mendes' winning photo, Omen

Jorges Mendes' winning photo, Omen

Jorges Mendes

This striking picture of an owl bathed in sunlight helped a photographer win first prize in a national competition.

Jorges MendesJorges Mendes

Jorges Mendes, who lives in the Royal Victoria Docks, was announced the winner in the wildlife category of the Pixel Magazine Awards at a ceremony at the Grange City Hotel, Tower Hill.

The web adminstrator said: “This was one of my first experiences photographing wildlife and I was fascinated by the results; the way you can play with the tones and the background, and adapt what you see to the focus of your attention.

“It was a gloomy morning but that helped to achieve the golden glow of the sky in the image, using a slightly warmer camera setup.”

The 34-year-old, who is originally from Portugal, took the image at the British Wildlife Centre in Surrey on one of his first trips to the countryside.

He added: “It was a great and unexpected honour to win, a validation of all the work I have done since I started exploring photography.”

