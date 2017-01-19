Search

Advanced search

Royal Docks concrete facility will stay says council despite objections

18:00 19 January 2017

Corbyn Construction Ltd has been granted further planning permission until July 2018 for its operations

Corbyn Construction Ltd has been granted further planning permission until July 2018 for its operations

Archant

A decision to grant extended planning permission for a concrete batching facility has “disappointed” residents living 500 metres away.

Comment
Nearby residents and businesses have complained about Corbyn's noise and pollution levelsNearby residents and businesses have complained about Corbyn's noise and pollution levels

Corbyn Construction Ltd will continue to batch and transport concrete at its warehouse on Royal Albert Island in the Docklands until July 2018, not July 2019 as its owners had requested.

Following this, it will need to reapply for planning permission.

The earlier time frame was one condition laid out by voting councillors, who also requested a three-month monitoring period of the firm’s operations during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Cllr Ian Corbett, however, declared Corbyn should not be facing an earlier deadline, saying “you can’t run a business on that basis”. He voted against the motion along with Cllr Lester Hudson.

Fishguard Way resident Gareth Evans, who lodged an objection to councillors, said he and other residents would “continue to fight” the decision.

Speaking at the meeting, he said residents were “having to cover our noses because every hour of every day there are trucks from Corbyn there, making it hard to breathe”.

Corbyn submitted its planning proposal on November 4. It has since received 67 objections.

“Putting a concrete batch next to residents is always going to be difficult but not even bothering to find out what the impact is going to be is troubling,” said planning consultant, Andrew Cann, of Planning Direct.

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of an objector, he referenced high levels of dust and noise pollution.

Other concerns raised referenced excess trucks on the roads around the site.

However, Corbyn owner James Molloy defended the business’ record – which was criticised by the island’s marina owners and some nearby residents in December 2015 – by saying industry standards were being abided by.

The 500-person employer also said “dust amelioration” and noise reduction plans had been submitted to the council while concrete production had a “limited shelf-life” of 40 minutes, meaning projects had to be “focused heavily in the borough”.

“We believe we are doing all that we can,” he said, adding: “If we were importing concrete from another borough, it would just mean more traffic coming in from other boroughs.”

My Molloy said the concrete batching takes place in an enclosed room and a three-metre timber fence had already been erected.

Criticism was levied separately at the council for its failure to carry out a environment impact assessment. A legal representative said the project “did not meet the criteria” needed although this was questioned by objectors.

A separate site application by Corbyn for vehicle storage was also passed at the same meeting by the Strategic Development committee.

Royal Albert Island has been designated an “enterprise zone” by the Mayor of London’s office. The land is owned by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Keywords: Greater London Authority London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Royal Docks concrete facility will stay says council despite objections

18:00 Kat Hopps
Corbyn Construction Ltd has been granted further planning permission until July 2018 for its operations

A decision to grant extended planning permission for a concrete batching facility has “disappointed” residents living 500 metres away.

Greater London Authority

Manor Park man among nine brawling West Ham and Arsenal fans sentenced

16:02 Sophie Morton
The fight broke out after the two teams met at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Picture: Olly Greenwood)

A football fan from Manor Park was among nine sentenced for their part in a brawl between West Ham and Arsenal supporters.

Nottingham

The impact of the Silvertown explosion still felt 100 years on

15:00 Jon King
The Brunner Mond works following the explosion which devestated Silvertown 100 years ago today.

When the Brunner Mond Works went up the effects were felt for miles around, with reports the sound of the explosion could be heard as far away as Salisbury, almost 100 miles west.

Silvertown

The refugee’s grandson who became a hero of the Silvertown explosion

14:00 Jon King
Dr Andrea Angel, chief chemist at the Brunner Mond Works, who lost his life after rushing back into the burning building to search for survivors.

A hero of the Silvertown explosion was the grandson of an Italian refugee.

army

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Girl, 13, missing from Forest Gate

Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police

Video: CCTV released after victim ‘traumatised’ by attack in Forest Gate

The suspect flees after the attack outside a club on the Romford Road.

Trampoline park set for former East Ham theatre

A trampoline park is set to come to East Ham this spring

Man sought by police about Beckton kidnap, assault and robbery

Police have said that Shahidul Islam should not be approached if seen but that people should call 999 immediately

Film director alleges his cameras were stolen after premiere

Patrick Kinzonzis film, The Regret, tackles gang-related crime. Picture: Ken Mears
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now