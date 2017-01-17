Rogue landlord guilty of harassing Stratford mum and two children

Landlord Sharomi was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court after harassing a mum and her two children (Picture: John Stillwell/PA) PA Archive/Press Association Images

A rogue landlord who harassed a mum and her two young children was ordered to perform 175 hours of community service.

Olanrewaju Sharomi of Bell Farm Avenue, Dagenham, was found guilty of harassment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday after she visited her tenant up to twice a day to demand she leave the property in Dennison Point, Stratford.

As part of her campaign against the victim, 49-year-old Sharomi shut off electricity at the property, leaving the family with no heat, hot water or cooking facilities.

Sharomi has been warned she will also have to pay a “substantial fine”, which will be determined when she returns to the court on Friday next week.