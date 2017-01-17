Richard House youngsters lead West Ham out at London Stadium
16:00 17 January 2017
Griffiths Photographers
Two young boys cared for at Richard House Children’s Hospice were given the chance to lead West Ham out at the London Stadium.
Four-year-old Ibrahim and six-year-old Ishmael were selected to walk out alongside captain – and hospice patron – Mark Noble as part of the Hammers’ fundraising day for the Beckton-based hospice.
Players wore t-shirts encouraging donations as they warmed up ahead of the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Peter Ellis, chief executive of Richard House, said: “West Ham are long-standing supporters of Richard House, and our patron Mark Noble and the team visit families at the hospice regularly.
“We are delighted by the support offered by the club for this match.”