Richard House youngsters lead West Ham out at London Stadium

Ishmael and Ibrahim lead West Ham out against Crystal Palace (Picture: Griffiths Photographers) Griffiths Photographers

Two young boys cared for at Richard House Children’s Hospice were given the chance to lead West Ham out at the London Stadium.

The boys were first out the tunnel with captain Mark Noble on Saturday. (Picture: Griffiths Photographers.) The boys were first out the tunnel with captain Mark Noble on Saturday. (Picture: Griffiths Photographers.)

Four-year-old Ibrahim and six-year-old Ishmael were selected to walk out alongside captain – and hospice patron – Mark Noble as part of the Hammers’ fundraising day for the Beckton-based hospice.

Players wore t-shirts encouraging donations as they warmed up ahead of the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Peter Ellis, chief executive of Richard House, said: “West Ham are long-standing supporters of Richard House, and our patron Mark Noble and the team visit families at the hospice regularly.

“We are delighted by the support offered by the club for this match.”