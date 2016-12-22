Residents oppose new parking zone in Forest Gate street

Frustrated residents next to the new residential parking zone on their road. Archant

Residents say they are struggling to find spaces to park after a residential parking zone (RPZ) was introduced on their street.

One woman living in Forest Street, Forest Gate, says she is having to park on adjacent roads which “puts my insurance premium up” as a consequence.

The 30-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she and other residents are not able to park on one side due to the enforcement of a single yellow line as the road has been deemed too narrow by the planners.

She said: “I have always parked on the main street. No-one has ever had any problems. I have got a 4x4 and you can get my car through there perfectly fine.”

Although the yellow line was already there because of a temporary refurbishment taking place at Forest Gate Community School, she alleges that residents were told by a local councillor at a RPZ public consultation earlier this year that it would be removed.

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said residents had broadly welcomed the RPZ because they had been led to believe that more spaces, not less, would be provided.

She said the problem had been worsened by the RPZ enforcement which now states that any permit holders can park their cars on the road between 8.30am and 6.30pm on Mondays to Fridays.

“It just defeats the objective,” she said. “I think there should be designated business permit holder spaces.”

”She added that the introduction of a new yellow line on the road had taken away a further six spaces, making the situation “awful” for drivers.

All of the neighbours are now asking the council to remove the single yellow line.

A council spokeswoman said: “The RPZ scheme design was put out to consultation with residents before it was put in place, with each household receiving pack containing the proposed design.

“We received no comments from residents in the road at that time, so we went ahead and introduced the changes.

“We have spoken with residents and have told them we will monitor the situation, we have also promised to visit the street to see if, within the bounds of safety, we can do anything to the design to increase the amount of parking available in the street and surrounding areas.”