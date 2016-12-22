Search

Advanced search

Residents oppose new parking zone in Forest Gate street

07:40 22 December 2016

Frustrated residents next to the new residential parking zone on their road.

Frustrated residents next to the new residential parking zone on their road.

Archant

Residents say they are struggling to find spaces to park after a residential parking zone (RPZ) was introduced on their street.

Comment
Frustrated residents next to the new residential parking zone on their road.Frustrated residents next to the new residential parking zone on their road.

One woman living in Forest Street, Forest Gate, says she is having to park on adjacent roads which “puts my insurance premium up” as a consequence.

The 30-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she and other residents are not able to park on one side due to the enforcement of a single yellow line as the road has been deemed too narrow by the planners.

She said: “I have always parked on the main street. No-one has ever had any problems. I have got a 4x4 and you can get my car through there perfectly fine.”

Although the yellow line was already there because of a temporary refurbishment taking place at Forest Gate Community School, she alleges that residents were told by a local councillor at a RPZ public consultation earlier this year that it would be removed.

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said residents had broadly welcomed the RPZ because they had been led to believe that more spaces, not less, would be provided.

She said the problem had been worsened by the RPZ enforcement which now states that any permit holders can park their cars on the road between 8.30am and 6.30pm on Mondays to Fridays.

“It just defeats the objective,” she said. “I think there should be designated business permit holder spaces.”

”She added that the introduction of a new yellow line on the road had taken away a further six spaces, making the situation “awful” for drivers.

All of the neighbours are now asking the council to remove the single yellow line.

A council spokeswoman said: “The RPZ scheme design was put out to consultation with residents before it was put in place, with each household receiving pack containing the proposed design.

“We received no comments from residents in the road at that time, so we went ahead and introduced the changes.

“We have spoken with residents and have told them we will monitor the situation, we have also promised to visit the street to see if, within the bounds of safety, we can do anything to the design to increase the amount of parking available in the street and surrounding areas.”

Related articles

Keywords: Forest Gate Community School

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

17:42 Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

London

VIDEO: Missing man with ‘life-threatening medical condition’ walks out of Newham hospital

16:23 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Babatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham General Hospital

CCTV footage of the last known sighting of a man with a potentially life-threatening condition has been released by police in the hope it will help them tracking him down.

Gallery: West Ham United players visit Newham University Hospital

15:03 Jacob Ranson
Michail Antonio, Winston Reid, Simone Zaza, Pedro Obiang, Adrian and Ashley Fletcher pose for a picture at the hospital

West Ham United stars have helped spread some Christmas cheer at Newham University Hospital.

Michail Antonio

Forest Gate man charged with distributing terrorist publications

12:08 Phoebe Cooke
Sabbir Miah, of Forest Gate, has been charged with three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

A 23-year-old man was charged with terrorism offences this morning.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man suspected of stealing £1,600 wanted after four Newham armed robberies

Police want to trace this man after armed robberies in Tower Hamlets and other east London locations Picture: Met Police

East Ham fraudster jailed after card scamming gang busted

Dumitru Mihaila, aged 41, of Caledon Road, East Ham, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud financial institutions and one count of conspiracy to make and supply articles for use in fraud. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for each offence, to be served concurrently. Picture: British Transport Police.

Beckton man jailed over drugs and firearms offences

Ayiab Mahmood from Warwall was jailed for 12 years

Police appeal after disorder at West Ham football matches

Detectives have released images of people they need to trace in connection with disorder at the London Stadium during both the West Ham v Watford match on Saturday, 10 September and the West Ham v Chelsea match on Wednesday 26 October.

Three Newham men to stand trial for Raja Ali murder

Five men have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey, charged with the murder of Raja Ali (pictured above).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now