Registration open for Upton Park stadium site homes

13:29 05 January 2017

Boleyn Ground, in Upton Park



Archant

Want to live where Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Billy Bonds made history? You can now register your interest in a home at Upton Gardens.

The former Boleyn Ground, which West Ham United called home for 112 years, is currently being demolished to allow 842 new homes to be built.

With work on the site well underway you can already register your interest in one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments ahead of their completion.

Developed by Barratt London and Galliard Homes, Upton Gardens will include a 24 hour concierge, garden and play areas, a residents’ fitness suite, a library and underground parking.

The apartment blocks, which will consist of 15 buildings of between three and 13 storeys, will be just a six minute walk from Upton Park tube station, meaning commuters will be well connected to the capital.

Visit barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/greater-london/h7095-upton-gardens to register your interest.

Keywords: London

