‘Progress made’ in Woolwich Ferry negotiations

16:06 10 February 2017

The woolwich ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

A second day of strike action on the Woolwich Ferry has been suspended to allow for negotiations.

Talks were held yesterday between unions Unite and GMB and Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, which runs the service on behalf of Transport for London, to try and resolve the dispute, with today’s planned action suspended.

Among the factors that led to three months of 24 hour strikes being called were claims of a bullying culture and health and safety issues.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said: “Enough progress was made yesterday for the unions to suspend next Friday’s planned 24-hour strike.

“We will be meeting the management next Friday for further talks to resolve the outstanding issues. We won’t be commenting further until these talks have concluded.

“However, we do reserve the right to take further industrial action, should a settlement not be reached.”

Walk-outs had been scheduled to take place every Friday until April 14.

Keywords: London

