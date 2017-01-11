Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Previously unseen photographs released to mark London City Airport’s 30th anniversary

18:19 11 January 2017

On June 27, 1982, Captain Harry Ghee lands a plane on the Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in the Docklands (picture: London City Airport)

On June 27, 1982, Captain Harry Ghee lands a plane on the Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in the Docklands (picture: London City Airport)

London City Airport

The sights and sounds of planes coming in to land in the Royal Docks are familiar ones to most people now – but just three decades ago, things were very different.

Comment
Eurocity Express (later London City Airways) and Brymon Airways De Haviland Dash-7 aircraft on the westerly apron of the airport in 1988, looking west towards Royal Victoria Dock and the present-day site of the ExCeL (picture: Vic Abbott)Eurocity Express (later London City Airways) and Brymon Airways De Haviland Dash-7 aircraft on the westerly apron of the airport in 1988, looking west towards Royal Victoria Dock and the present-day site of the ExCeL (picture: Vic Abbott)

This year, London City Airport celebrates its 30th anniversary, and to mark the milestone, it has released 30 images – some previously unseen – to chronicle its history.

The idea to have an airport in east London was conceived in 1981 by Reg Ward, then the chief executive of the London Docklands Development Corporation and Sir Philip Beck, chairman of construction company John Mowlem and Co.

It took just 18 months to build, between April 1986 and October 1987, with the first commercial departure taking place at the end of that month.

It was Captain Harry Ghee who took the honour of being at the helm of the first flight, transporting passengers to Paris Charles de Gaulle – one of just four routes it operated, with others going to Plymouth, Brussels and Amsterdam

London City Airport's 30th anniversary

0
1 / 29

During the first month of operation, the airport welcomed 8,235 passengers – a far cry from the 4.5 million who passed through its terminal last year.

Declan Collier, CEO of London City Airport, said: “2017 is going to be a significant year for London City Airport, as we prepare to reach the tremendous 30th anniversary milestone in the autumn.

“Since the airport opened in 1987 it has undergone a remarkable evolution, continuing to attract primarily business travellers thanks to our close proximity to central London and a customer experience defined by speedy check-in and arrival times.

“Collectively over 30 years we’ve enabled nearly 53 million passenger journeys, remained the only London airport actually in London, and become one of the largest employers in the London Borough of Newham.

“I look forward with anticipation to the next chapter, which includes a £344 million development, construction for which begins later this anniversary year.”

Among the striking photographs released include the river boat, which ran a 35-minute shuttle service between the airport and Charing Cross until 1993, and a rarely-seen view of inside the air traffic control tower.

One amusing image even shows the Queen’s corgis descending the stairs of the royal aircraft during a visit.

The airport has had royal connections all through its construction, with Prince Charles laying the foundation stone in 1986 and the Queen officially opening it the following year.

In fact, a special pamphlet from the 10th anniversary in 1997 was demonstrated the airport had royal approval.

In a foreword from HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he wrote: “The Queen opened London City Airport 10 years ago and I can only imagine that the developers must have held their breath as they waited to see whether this somewhat unconventional airport was going to be a success. I think it was a brilliant idea, but then I found it to be wonderfully convenient.

“I once made it in 19 minutes from Buckingham Palace.”

Related articles

Keywords: London Plymouth Edinburgh

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Gallery: Previously unseen photographs released to mark London City Airport’s 30th anniversary

18:19 Sophie Morton
On June 27, 1982, Captain Harry Ghee lands a plane on the Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in the Docklands (picture: London City Airport)

The sights and sounds of planes coming in to land in the Royal Docks are familiar ones to most people now – but just three decades ago, things were very different.

London

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Stratford bereavement centre

15:46 Sophie Morton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Child Bereavement UK's centre in Stratford. (Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a Stratford bereavement centre today to mark its first anniversary.

United Kingdom

Gritters on standby as Newham prepares for possibility of snow

15:30 Sophie Morton
London City Airport during a 2010 snowfall

Newham is being warned to brace itself for an arctic blast which could bring snow and temperatures of -5 degrees.

Newham Council

Sociable Stratford knitting group appeals for newcomers

14:57 Kat Hopps
Members of the E20 Knit and Natter group at Signorelli café. Picture: Paul Bennett

Do you enjoy telling a good yarn while getting creative?

Facebook

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Rapper sentenced to 23 years for brutal rape, torture and beating of woman in Royal Docks

Courtney Hutchinson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

New Canning Town homes are filled with rats and mould

Residents Louis and Kerry Woollard, with neighbours Armands and Sarmite Martinsons are angered by the mould and rat infestations there.

Missing Emily, 13, could be in Newham

Missing Emily Summers, 13, from Grays was last seen on Wednesday, January 4. She may be in Newham. Picture: Essex Police.

EastEnders star launches Westfield Stratford City pop-up shop

Rita Simons at the swap shop in Westfield Stratford City (Picture: Oliver Dixon)

Plaistow photographer wants ‘everyone to know’ his name

Alfred Bronson
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now