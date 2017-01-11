Gallery

Previously unseen photographs released to mark London City Airport’s 30th anniversary

On June 27, 1982, Captain Harry Ghee lands a plane on the Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in the Docklands (picture: London City Airport) London City Airport

The sights and sounds of planes coming in to land in the Royal Docks are familiar ones to most people now – but just three decades ago, things were very different.

Eurocity Express (later London City Airways) and Brymon Airways De Haviland Dash-7 aircraft on the westerly apron of the airport in 1988, looking west towards Royal Victoria Dock and the present-day site of the ExCeL (picture: Vic Abbott) Eurocity Express (later London City Airways) and Brymon Airways De Haviland Dash-7 aircraft on the westerly apron of the airport in 1988, looking west towards Royal Victoria Dock and the present-day site of the ExCeL (picture: Vic Abbott)

This year, London City Airport celebrates its 30th anniversary, and to mark the milestone, it has released 30 images – some previously unseen – to chronicle its history.

The idea to have an airport in east London was conceived in 1981 by Reg Ward, then the chief executive of the London Docklands Development Corporation and Sir Philip Beck, chairman of construction company John Mowlem and Co.

It took just 18 months to build, between April 1986 and October 1987, with the first commercial departure taking place at the end of that month.

It was Captain Harry Ghee who took the honour of being at the helm of the first flight, transporting passengers to Paris Charles de Gaulle – one of just four routes it operated, with others going to Plymouth, Brussels and Amsterdam

The Royal Docks facing west during the 1950s (picture: London City Airport) On June 27, 1982, Captain Harry Ghee lands a plane on the Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in the Docklands (picture: London City Airport) Brymon Airways Chief Captain Harry Ghee points out the favoured site of London City Airport between Royal Albert Dock and George V Dock (picture: London City Airport) Prince Charles lays the foundation stone for London City Airport on May 9, 1986 (picture: London City Airport) Prince Charles lays the foundation stone for London City Airport on May 9, 1986 (picture: London City Airport) Construction by John Mowlem & Co plc took 18 months. (picture: London City Airport) Captain Harry Ghee, the first pilot to land a test flight at on the runway at London City Airport and to pilot the first commercial departure to Paris Charles de Gaulle (picture: London City Airport) A commemorative postcard to mark the first commercial flight departure to Paris (picture: London City Airport) Queen Elizabeth II officially opens London City Airport in November 1987 (picture: London City Airport) Queen Elizabeth II officially opens London City Airport (picture: London City Airport) November 1987, an Evening Standard cartoon depicting an east London resident arriving in Paris and remarking '"I thought it was the number eight to Bethnal Green'." (picture: London City Airport) The Royal Docks in 1981 (picture: London City Airport) The completed passenger terminal positioned south of the runway (picture: London City Airport) The completed passenger terminal positioned south of the runway (picture: London City Airport) The original check-in area of the passenger terminal (picture: London City Airport) Fine Eighties dining in the airport''s original brasserie (picture: London City Airport) Inside the air traffic control tower at London City Airport (picture: London City Airport) The famous London City Airport river boat outside County Hall. It took 35 minutes from Charing Cross to the airport along the River Thames, ceasing in 1993. (picture: London City Airport) Princess Diana visits London City Airport in March 1992 to officially open the runway following an extension project (picture: London City Airport) When The Queen returned to London City Airport in the 1990s, so too did her corgis, disembarking the royal aircraft (picture: London City Airport) A British Airways flight takes off towards the east (picture: Ben Walsh) Present day evening flights with slow exposure (Picture: Ben Walsh) London City Airport and the current city skyline (picture: London City Airport) CGI of the expanded airport c.2025 (picture: London City Airport) The original London City Airport logo. Described at the time: "The square of blue and white stripes represents the Square Mile, while the flight symbol in two brighter colours provides a contrasts and draws the link between the airport and the City." (picture: London City Airport) The airport looking north east in 1987 (picture: Vic Abbott) A London City Airways Dash-7 touches down (picture: Vic Abbott) Eurocity Express (later London City Airways) and Brymon Airways De Haviland Dash-7 aircraft on the westerly apron of the airport in 1988, looking west towards Royal Victoria Dock and the present-day site of the ExCeL (picture: Vic Abbott) A Eurocity Express flight departs towards the west in 1988. The picture is taken looking north, towards Royal Albert Dock and present day site of the University of East London. (picture: Vic Abbott) A British Aerospace 146 aircraft arrives at London City Airport in 1992 with a solitary One Canada Square of the Canary Wharf development in the background (picture: Vic Abbott)







































During the first month of operation, the airport welcomed 8,235 passengers – a far cry from the 4.5 million who passed through its terminal last year.

Declan Collier, CEO of London City Airport, said: “2017 is going to be a significant year for London City Airport, as we prepare to reach the tremendous 30th anniversary milestone in the autumn.

“Since the airport opened in 1987 it has undergone a remarkable evolution, continuing to attract primarily business travellers thanks to our close proximity to central London and a customer experience defined by speedy check-in and arrival times.

“Collectively over 30 years we’ve enabled nearly 53 million passenger journeys, remained the only London airport actually in London, and become one of the largest employers in the London Borough of Newham.

“I look forward with anticipation to the next chapter, which includes a £344 million development, construction for which begins later this anniversary year.”

Among the striking photographs released include the river boat, which ran a 35-minute shuttle service between the airport and Charing Cross until 1993, and a rarely-seen view of inside the air traffic control tower.

One amusing image even shows the Queen’s corgis descending the stairs of the royal aircraft during a visit.

The airport has had royal connections all through its construction, with Prince Charles laying the foundation stone in 1986 and the Queen officially opening it the following year.

In fact, a special pamphlet from the 10th anniversary in 1997 was demonstrated the airport had royal approval.

In a foreword from HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he wrote: “The Queen opened London City Airport 10 years ago and I can only imagine that the developers must have held their breath as they waited to see whether this somewhat unconventional airport was going to be a success. I think it was a brilliant idea, but then I found it to be wonderfully convenient.

“I once made it in 19 minutes from Buckingham Palace.”