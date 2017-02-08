Police divers searching pond for man missing from Newham Hospital

Police divers were seen investigating the heronry pond in Wanstead Park today. Photo: @wanstead_meteo Archant

Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Newham University Hospital are searching a pond at Wanstead Park.

Babatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham University Hospital

CID officers from the borough are being assisted by specialist officers this morning, and a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Information obtained as a result of their enquiries has led them to this location.”

He added that the investigation was linked to the disappearance of 54-year-old Babatunde Paul Odeyemi, who was last seen leaving the hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, December 7.

Mr Odeyemi, of Southend, was taken to hospital after collapsing in Fenchurch Street and was found to be suffering from a neurological problem causing him to collapse.

When doctors returned to discuss his results with him they found he had left the hospital. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police at Wanstead Park looking for a man missing from Newham General Hospital. They have been looking in the lakes. Picture: Ellena Cruse Police at Wanstead Park looking for a man missing from Newham General Hospital. They have been looking in the lakes. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Mr Odeyemi is described as black, around 5ft 7ins tall and is balding with a small amount of grey hair.

Officers and hospital staff are extremely concerned for Mr Odeyemi’s health and welfare as his test results established that his condition is potentially life-threatening.

Anyone that can assist police are asked to call Newham CID on 07747 780610 or alternatively call police on 101.