Search

Advanced search

Police divers searching pond for man missing from Newham Hospital

11:28 08 February 2017

Police divers were seen investigating the heronry pond in Wanstead Park today. Photo: @wanstead_meteo

Police divers were seen investigating the heronry pond in Wanstead Park today. Photo: @wanstead_meteo

Archant

Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Newham University Hospital are searching a pond at Wanstead Park.

Comment
Babatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham University HospitalBabatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham University Hospital

CID officers from the borough are being assisted by specialist officers this morning, and a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Information obtained as a result of their enquiries has led them to this location.”

He added that the investigation was linked to the disappearance of 54-year-old Babatunde Paul Odeyemi, who was last seen leaving the hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, December 7.

Mr Odeyemi, of Southend, was taken to hospital after collapsing in Fenchurch Street and was found to be suffering from a neurological problem causing him to collapse.

When doctors returned to discuss his results with him they found he had left the hospital. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police at Wanstead Park looking for a man missing from Newham General Hospital. They have been looking in the lakes. Picture: Ellena CrusePolice at Wanstead Park looking for a man missing from Newham General Hospital. They have been looking in the lakes. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Mr Odeyemi is described as black, around 5ft 7ins tall and is balding with a small amount of grey hair.

Officers and hospital staff are extremely concerned for Mr Odeyemi’s health and welfare as his test results established that his condition is potentially life-threatening.

Anyone that can assist police are asked to call Newham CID on 07747 780610 or alternatively call police on 101.

Keywords: Newham University Hospital Metropolitan Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Police divers searching pond for man missing from Newham Hospital

11:28 Sophie Morton
Police divers were seen investigating the heronry pond in Wanstead Park today. Photo: @wanstead_meteo

Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Newham University Hospital are searching a pond at Wanstead Park.

Newham University Hospital

Overground part-closures on line serving Woodgrange Park station could stretch to 2018

08:17 Iain Burns
The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

An engineering design blunder could mean part-closures on the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line stretch into early 2018 – with seething funders Transport for London (TfL) promising to seek compensation.

TfL

Fears grow over minicab drivers’ behaviour for London City Airport’s neighbours

Yesterday, 18:30 Jon King
Cabbies serving London City Airport are causing problems for neighbours in and around Newland Street.

Neighbours fear they will be living in a ghetto unless minicabdrivers using their streets as an unofficial pick up point change their anti-social behaviour.

London

Passengers face more misery on Gospel Oak to Barking line

Yesterday, 17:00 Jon King
Engineers from Network Rail attach wires to a mast as part of electrification work at Barking station last year.

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail Overground line is set to reopen after eight months but delayed works means it faces weekend closures.

London

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Bittersweet moment as final West Ham signs taken down at Tube station

Upton Park Underground Station

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.

Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is robbed

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a

Fears grow over minicab drivers’ behaviour for London City Airport’s neighbours

Cabbies serving London City Airport are causing problems for neighbours in and around Newland Street.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now