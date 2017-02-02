Police called to London City Airport over item discovery

London City Airport Archant

Emergency services were called to London City Aiport this afternoon following the discovery of a potentially suspicious item.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We were called about an item that may be suspicious.

“It was deemed not to be suspicious, and all crews have been stood down.”

Passengers also took to social media to report the airport being temporarily closed.

Giorgia Bottinelli tweeted: “@LondonCityAir What’s going on? Shops suddenly closed and half the Departures lounge barriered off. #nervous”

A London City Airport spokesman said: “The Metropolitan Police attended to an incident at the airport this afternoon, which led to a temporary cordon in the terminal.

“The situation is resolved and flights continue to operate normally.”