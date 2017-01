Plaistow man charged with driving crimes

A man will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Feburary 13 after being charged with multiple driving offences. PA/Press Association Images

A 20-year-old will appear in court after being charged with multiple offences.

James Solo, of Sutton Court Road, Plaistow, was accused yesterday of handling stolen goods, having no insurance and driving without a licence.

He was charged after police stopped him shortly after 5pm in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, on Saturday afternoon. Solo is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on February 13.