Search

Advanced search

Passengers face more misery on Gospel Oak to Barking line

17:00 07 February 2017

Engineers from Network Rail attach wires to a mast as part of electrification work at Barking station last year.

Engineers from Network Rail attach wires to a mast as part of electrification work at Barking station last year.

Archant

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail Overground line is set to reopen after eight months but delayed works means it faces weekend closures.

Comment

According to campaigners, trains are expected to start running on the route, which carried about 10,000 passengers a day, on weekdays from February 27, but not on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG) says Network Rail will miss its own deadline because electrification work is incomplete.

Glenn Wallis, BGORUG secretary, said: “Now we learn that although trains are to start running again, the passengers’ pain is far from over.”

A spokeswoman for Network Rail admitted it was unable to complete all the work required and was looking again at its plan, promising to update rail users “as soon as possible”.

She added: “Thank you to neighbours and passengers for their continued patience.”

Jonathan Fox, TfL’s director of London rail, said: “We are extremely disappointed and will be seeking compensation from Network Rail.

“We were not made aware of these significant problems with the work and Londoners can be assured that we are pressing Network Rail for an urgent plan that explains exactly how this vital project will be delivered on time and with the absolute minimum further disruption to our customers.”

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Passengers face more misery on Gospel Oak to Barking line

52 minutes ago Jon King
Engineers from Network Rail attach wires to a mast as part of electrification work at Barking station last year.

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail Overground line is set to reopen after eight months but delayed works means it faces weekend closures.

London

Motorbike ‘explosion’ rocks Canning Town street

16:50 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Durham Road motorbike fire Michal GawronskiKot

Residents in a street in Canning Town were awoken in the early hours of Sunday morning by a motorbike – but rather than the vehicle revving loudly or backfiring, the noise came from an explosion.

London Fire Brigade

Theatre Royal Stratford East’s artistic director steps down

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Kerry Michael

Theatre Royal Stratford East’s artistic director is set to step down from his role at the end of the year.

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

14:16 Kat Hopps
Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

A man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in the neck during a fight in broad daylight in a Stratford park.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Bittersweet moment as final West Ham signs taken down at Tube station

Upton Park Underground Station

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.

Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is robbed

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a

Sibling rivalry as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit Stratford

Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry taking part in the relay race. (PICTURE CREDIT: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now