Passengers face more misery on Gospel Oak to Barking line

Engineers from Network Rail attach wires to a mast as part of electrification work at Barking station last year. Archant

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail Overground line is set to reopen after eight months but delayed works means it faces weekend closures.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to campaigners, trains are expected to start running on the route, which carried about 10,000 passengers a day, on weekdays from February 27, but not on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG) says Network Rail will miss its own deadline because electrification work is incomplete.

Glenn Wallis, BGORUG secretary, said: “Now we learn that although trains are to start running again, the passengers’ pain is far from over.”

A spokeswoman for Network Rail admitted it was unable to complete all the work required and was looking again at its plan, promising to update rail users “as soon as possible”.

She added: “Thank you to neighbours and passengers for their continued patience.”

Jonathan Fox, TfL’s director of London rail, said: “We are extremely disappointed and will be seeking compensation from Network Rail.

“We were not made aware of these significant problems with the work and Londoners can be assured that we are pressing Network Rail for an urgent plan that explains exactly how this vital project will be delivered on time and with the absolute minimum further disruption to our customers.”