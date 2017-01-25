Search

Advanced search

Party like Jay-Z with Stratford casino’s bling competition

07:00 25 January 2017

Aspers Casino chairman Damian Aspinall

Aspers Casino chairman Damian Aspinall

Archant

Aspers Casino is looking at a £2million bar bill as it hands out golden bottles of champagne to lucky punters.

Comment
Aspers Casino chairman Damian AspinallAspers Casino chairman Damian Aspinall

Over a million pounds’ worth of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold was given away to blackjack players at the Stratford gaming venue last month, and now casino boss Damian Aspinall is repeating the stunt at the roulette wheels.

The gambling tycoon said the undeniably bling champagne, which is owned by rapper Jay-Z and costs £660 a bottle in Aspers’ bars, is “the perfect fit for the casino”.

Mr Aspinall is says the competition is the sort of thing that sets the casino apart from others.

He said: “There’s nowhere else in England that you can get this sort of offer. We are different and like to look after our customers.”

The 56-year-old self-made millionaire describes his desire to innovate as “a constant challenge”.

“We’re constantly trying to be inventive and creative and not to be the normal, boring, dull casino that we think our competitors are,” he said. “The average attendance for a UK casino is 200 or 300 people a day. We average 4,000 people a day.”

These gamers are taken care of by a small army of 600 full-time staff (around half of whom are from the borough) but it’s no surprise that the biggest gambling venue in the UK draws the biggest crowds.

What is interesting is how Aspers has managed to attract a different crowd to the gaming tables.

“The average attendance of women in casinos is about two or three per cent,” Mr Aspinall said. “We average about 38pc.”

He attributes Aspers Stratford’s success with this hard-to-reach market to its atmosphere.

“It’s a lot more relaxed, it’s a lot more entertaining. We work very, very hard to ensure that, and I think we’re the only casino in England that does anything like that,” he said.

The champagne giveaway shows how far the Stratford casino has come since 2014, when an assault lead to the venue’s alcohol licence being temporarily revoked.

Mr Aspinall brands these past issues “a problem of our success.”

He said: “We had so many people coming and inevitably that attracted some of the wrong types, and I don’t think we were prepared at that time.”

“We learnt our lesson and we’re much stricter now on the type of people we let in and we have much tighter controls inside the property.

“I think the property’s better for it and the community is better for it.”

The community’s wallet has certainly seemed to have benefitted from the casino’s presence, with £500,000 donated to charity through the Aspers Good Causes Fund to date.

To find out more about the Ace of Spades promotion, visit aspersstratford.co.uk

Keywords: Newham council United Kingdom Europe London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Cab driver opens up world war-themed cafe in Manor Park

41 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Paul Charters at his cafe Poppy Pantry

Are you a world war buff or a food fanatic? You might want to pay the Poppy Pantry a visit.

South Africa

Party like Jay-Z with Stratford casino’s bling competition

07:00
Aspers Casino chairman Damian Aspinall

Aspers Casino is looking at a £2million bar bill as it hands out golden bottles of champagne to lucky punters.

Newham council

East London Dance project will aid young people’s mental health

Yesterday, 18:30 Katherine Hopps
Young dancers engaging in an Orfeo workshop, 2014. Photo by Nathan Gordon

A dance participation scheme will be one of many activities to support the mental health of young people in the borough over the next few months.

Newham Council

Labour members and councillors call for Newham mayoral trigger ballot enquiry

Yesterday, 16:33 Kat Hopps
Newham mayor Sir Robin Wales

Nearly 50 Labour party members have called for their governing body to launch a “full enquiry” into the results of the Newham mayoral trigger ballot.

Robin

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow man charged with driving crimes

A man will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Feburary 13 after being charged with multiple driving offences.

BREAKING NEWS: Drug dealing duo jailed for killing

Abbass

Labour members and councillors call for Newham mayoral trigger ballot enquiry

Newham mayor Sir Robin Wales

Former Newham child prodigy ‘truly surprised’ to be named in New Year’s Honours

Anne-Marie Imafidon

Taxi driver on trial accused of murdering East Ham love rival

Mohammed Zubair is accused of murdering Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now