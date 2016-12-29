Pantomine is live-streamed to audiences at children’s hospice

East Alim Jayda as Captain Greenbeard and Josephine Melville as Clanker in Sinbad the Sailor. Picture: Sharron Wallace Sharron Wallace

Children and families at Richard House Children’s Hospice were treated to a special live-streamed pantomine show this afternoon.

Laura Roden and her four-year-old niece, Hope, enjoyed the live-streamed performance of Sinbad the Sailor

Sinbad the Sailor was transmitted to a big screen at the Beckton hospice from its home at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Laura Roden was one of the audience members who attended the screening with her niece Hope, a service user at Richard House.

She said: “We are really enjoying the pantomime. Hope is having lots of fun and is really getting involved – she has even been shooting the bad guys on the screen with a toy gun.”

It was the four-year-old’s birthday today and she was surprised with a Happy Birthday rendition by the actors.

The pantomine, which was made possible with support from Galliard Homes, was also livestreamed to other audiences at Bart’s Health Trust’s hospitals.

Other children who were at home were able to watch too via a password-protected page, linked up to five multi-cameras and microphones in the auditorium.

Marcus Romer, associate artist at Theatre Royal Stratford East, said: “We are a people’s theatre and that means we want to be available to everyone.

“Technology allows people to come together so this is a real opportunity for us and we are delighted to be here.”