Search

Advanced search

Pantomime is live-streamed to audiences at children’s hospice

17:30 29 December 2016

East Alim Jayda as Captain Greenbeard and Josephine Melville as Clanker in Sinbad the Sailor. Picture: Sharron Wallace

East Alim Jayda as Captain Greenbeard and Josephine Melville as Clanker in Sinbad the Sailor. Picture: Sharron Wallace

Sharron Wallace

Children and families at Richard House Children’s Hospice were treated to a special live-streamed pantomime show this afternoon.

Comment
Laura Roden and her four-year-old niece, Hope, enjoyed the live-streamed performance of Sinbad the SailorLaura Roden and her four-year-old niece, Hope, enjoyed the live-streamed performance of Sinbad the Sailor

Sinbad the Sailor was transmitted to a big screen at the Beckton hospice from its home at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Laura Roden was one of the audience members who attended the screening with her niece Hope, a service user at Richard House.

She said: “We are really enjoying the pantomime. Hope is having lots of fun and is really getting involved – she has even been shooting the bad guys on the screen with a toy gun.”

It was the four-year-old’s birthday today and she was surprised with a Happy Birthday rendition by the actors.

The pantomine, which was made possible with support from Galliard Homes, was also livestreamed to other audiences at Bart’s Health Trust’s hospitals.

Other children who were at home were able to watch too via a password-protected page, linked up to five multi-cameras and microphones in the auditorium.

Marcus Romer, associate artist at Theatre Royal Stratford East, said: “We are a people’s theatre and that means we want to be available to everyone.

“Technology allows people to come together so this is a real opportunity for us and we are delighted to be here.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Stratford fire traps families

17:36 Jon King
Istiak Ahmed was trapped by the fire along with his wife and three children.

Families fleeing from a fire at a block of flats have described how they feared for their lives after becoming trapped by flames.

Fog causes continued misery for London City Airport passengers

14:19 Kat Hopps
Hundreds of passengers have been affected by cancelled flights at City Airport over the past few days.

Another day of thick fog has caused travel chaos for passengers travelling in and out of London City Airport.

Five people rescued by firefighters in Stratford flats blaze

12:03 Kat Hopps
Fire crews rescued five people in the flat in Great Eastern Road, Stratford. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have saved two adults and three young children from a burning block of flats.

London Ambulance Service

Newham’s Jews battling blazes and bigotry in wartime

08:00 Jon King
Fire-fighters put out a blazing building after an incendiary raid on the City of London during the Blitz (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

When the prospect of war with Nazi Germany looked more like becoming a reality in the late 1930s, plans were made to cope with the expected air raids.

Germany

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Canning Town animal charity rescues another abandoned cat

The cat was found by a couple out walking their dog near Dames Road.

Beckton school chef takes on London cooks in national competition

School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now