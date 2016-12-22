Paddington Bear in refugees fundraiser

Campaigners Awa Jagne and Jamie Shaw from Newham Convoys to Calais selling mugs at Woodgrange market Archant

Fundraisers enlisted the aid of Paddington Bear to help raise money for refugees.

Newham Convoys to Calais raised £2,000 after selling hundreds of mugs using the famous, marmalade-loving refugee’s image.

The money, raised as part of the group’s winter appeal, will be donated to the refugee support charity Care4Calais. Donations will help them send food and clothing to people staying in reception centres across France following the demolition of the Jungle camp in Calais.

Andy Brown, from Convoys to Calais, said: “The appeal underlines the generosity of people from our communities. As a refugee, Paddington was welcomed to the UK. We want refugees to have the same right.”