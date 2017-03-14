Oliver Award nomination for ‘ground-breaking’ play at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Kerry Michael outside Theatre Royal Stratford East Archant

A Stratford theatre boss says he’s “thrilled” that a pioneering play shown at his venue has been put up for a top gong.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Government Inspector has been nominated for an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement In An Affiliate Theatre for its run at Theatre Royal Stratford East last May.

It formed part of a UK tour produced by Birmingham Repertory Theatre in association with Ramps on the Moon, a consortium of theatres who are committed to putting deaf and disabled artists, and audiences, at the centre of their work.

Artistic director of Theatre Royal Stratford East, Kerry Michael, said: “We are thrilled that the ground-breaking work of Ramps on the Moon has been recognised at this year’s Olivier Awards.

“We are working with the rest of the Arts Council-funded consortium to address the under representation and employment of disabled people in the theatre industry and hope to push accessibility to the forefront of the arts in general.”

Described in reviews as a “fast, funny, bittersweet play” about a looming official visit for a mayor, The Government Inspector’s performances were all signed, captioned and audio described.

The show was written by Nikolai Gogol, adapted by David Harrower and directed by Roxana Silbert.

Ramps on the Moon will return to Theatre Royal Stratford East from June 7 to 17 with its production of The Who’s Tommy. Visit stratfordeast.com for more.