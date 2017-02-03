Search

Newham students protest against posters for pay day loans charging interest of up to 1,258 per cent

17:51 03 February 2017

Staff and students from UEL join pupils from London Design and Engineering UTC at Cyprus DLR station to protest against a pay day loans company's posters.

Teenage protestors joined a demonstration against posters advertising a pay day loan company that charges interest rates of up to 1,258 per cent..

The young people, from the London Design and Engineering University Technical College, stood united with staff and students from the University of East London at Cyprus DLR station to call on Transport for London to remove advertisements for loans company Smart-Pig.com.

Speaking in front of one the posters, which offer loans of up to £350, 14-year-old student Jasmine Leake, from Upminster, said: “Paying them off can leave you scrounging for more money than if you never took them out.

“It’s going to cause you to completely stress out and even, maybe, drop out which defeats the purpose of the loan in the first place.”

Joined by about 20 people, Jasmine, who studies a course in the built environment, explained the protestors wanted TfL to take down the posters so they could no longer tempt youngsters to get into debt.

“We need to give students more options,” she said.

Although the technical college students are not eligible for loans, they have been considering their next steps and expressed concerns for students already studying at UEL.

Debbie Lindsay, manager of the university’s money advice service, explained how on average students can experience a shortfall of £250 a month and those who lack support from parents, savings and hardship funds can be drawn towards payday loans companies.

She said: “These payday loans are extremely harmful to our students. They appear to be a financial helping hand, however, they plunge students into crippling and spiralling levels of unmanageable debt due to the extortionate rates of interest.”

UEL imposed a ban on pay day loans companies advertising on its campus and claim they have asked TfL to remove them, but the posters, on platforms either side of the station’s tracks, have remained.

Senior lecturer Dr Tim Hall said: “This is a polite request to TfL to take the posters down and respect us as an institution.”

TfL and Smart-Pig.com have been approached for comment.

