Newham school children urged to join cycling challenge by Olympic gold medallist

07:00 13 January 2017

Joanna Rowsell Shand. Picture: Chris Gray

Joanna Rowsell Shand. Picture: Chris Gray

Archant

Pupils are being encouraged to get on their bikes and scooters to and from school during a 10-day national initiative.

The Big Pedal 2017 – which runs from March 20 to 31 – will see pupils, teachers and parents across Newham and the UK exchange four wheels for two as they leave their cars at home in a bid to get people more active.

The scheme is being backed by two-times Olympic gold medallist cyclist Joanna Rowsell Shand for the second year running.

She said: “Cycling is great for young people’s health, confidence and independence. The safer and more comfortable they feel on their bikes, the more they will enjoy cycling.

“The Big Pedal campaign is a fantastic way for kids to cycle together whilst learning about the rules of the road in a fun, engaging way.”

Last year saw than 1,500 children taking part, however, UK children lag far behind other countries when it comes to biking.

Only two to three per cent of UK children cycle to school compared to 49pc of all Dutch primary school children.

For more information on how to get involved, visit bigpedal.org.uk

