Newham residents told not to litter on ‘Fly-tipping Friday’

Fly-tipping has blighted a number streets across Newham Archant

Waste experts have urged residents not to dump rubbish as councils prepare for the year’s busiest weekend for fly-tipping.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So-called “Fly-tipping Friday” takes place today and this evening is expected to be the worst time as frustrated households illegally discard their Christmas junk which has yet to be collected.

Newham is already the worst-affected area in the country for fly-tipping by head of population, according to 2014-15 figures by the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Nationally, the cost of clearing up ditched rubbish weighs in at £50 million, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

It warned that fly-tippers are becoming increasingly brazen with some operators even dumping next to “no fly-tipping” signs.

Mr Rathnayake, CEO of London Junk, has said the problems of “excessive waste” is at its worst at this time of year.

“As the New Year break ends and families get back to work and school, the temptation to dump rubbish can be very powerful,” he said.

“Yet doing so causes untold harm to the environment and can be very dangerous indeed.

“Fly-tipping causes all kinds of health and hygiene hazards, not to mention the grave threat it can pose to our natural environment and wildlife.”