Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

09:00 27 December 2016

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Archant

Newham District football manager, Terry Bobie Agyekum, is keen to help talented young players to develop in the game.

When he is not working as a PE teacher at Tunmarsh School and scouting young talent for Chelsea FC, the 24-year-old is often looking at ways to get boys from the borough into football clubs.

Terry, who lives in Stratford, is very passionate about his role and loves to see his players do well on and off the pitch.

“When you see them progressing, when you see them winning and when the boys see the essence of a team effort, that is the most rewarding,” he said.

“As I’m a PE teacher in the borough, I speak with other teachers and sometimes they may give me a text and say what some of the boys have been doing.

“I can chat with them about it and tell them they need to behave to be in the team.”

He has been the manager for the last six years and has fond memories of his time in the role.

He said: “We won the Essex and London Cup for two years on the trot, which is a fantastic achievement.

“We also went to the Isle of Wight for a week in the Easter holidays, which was good fun, meeting people from all over the place and playing football against them.”

Terry landed the role as district football manager of both the under 13s and under 15s sides after a year of volunteering at district games and gaining experience as a mentor and PE assistant at his former school, Rokeby.

He said that his work at Chelsea has benefits for Newham’s young players too.

“It’s great, I get to use my skills from there to teach our boys,” he said. “I used to work for West Ham for a couple years as a football scout and got given an opportunity with Chelsea and have been there since.”

Terry has also been trying to help the youngsters in their careers through his football connections.

“It’s about giving them opportunities,” he said. “We’ve managed to get some of our boys on trial. I know a lot of people in the game so I have managed to get one of them a spot at Southend and another at Charlton.”

