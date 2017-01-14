Newham dance teacher is keen to keep helping youngsters

Brampton Theatre, Brampton Manor Academy, Roman Road, East Ham. Deborah Day Theatre School annual fundraiser. Melissa Page

Theatre teacher, Deborah Day, wants to continue bringing success to her school.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whether it’s performing at the O2 arena or one of London’s West End theatres, the 56-year-old aims to continue to study new routines and movements to benefit her students.

Deborah, who started the Deborah Day Theatre School in East Ham more than 35 years ago, has been passionate about inspiring others from a young age.

“I started dancing at the age of two. My cousin attended a local school where I lived in Basildon and my mum thought it would be a good hobby for me too,” she said.

“We moved to Canvey Island when I was 10 and I moved schools. The new school I attended encouraged me to help the principal by assisting with the younger children and that’s when I realised my passion for teaching.”

By the time she turned 18, Deborah was taking all her teaching exams, while assisting dance classes and working in stock broking, until an opportunity arose.

“An ex-student from the school in Canvey had also moved away and was living in Plaistow,” she said.

“Her mum contacted me to ask if I was running any classes in this area. I said no and she asked me if I would start some classes to enable her daughter to continue with her exam work.

“She said she had a few other students that were interested and would I set up some classes for them? I managed to find a hall at the Hartley Centre and developed the school from there.”

Ever since starting up the school, which has been moving around the borough in search of a permanent new home, she’s been producing bright young dancing prospects and West End stars.

“Within the school, we currently have four junior students in West End shows,” she said.

“What especially makes me proud is that we also have an ex-student appearing in Motown, Sam Nicholas.

“Leah Harvey, also an ex student, was playing in the Tempest at the Donmar Warehouse until just before Christmas – she flew to New York this week as the production has just opened on Broadway!”

Visit ddtst.com/ for more information.